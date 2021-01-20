Look up: International Space Station flying over Tri-State Wednesday night

By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 20, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 6:47 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - See the biggest, brightest, and best satellite flying overhead Wednesday night - the International Space Station.

International Space Station Pass

  • January 20: 6:51-6:56 PM
  • Face West at 6:52 PM
  • It will travel up and to the right

From Earth, ISS looks like a very bright, non-twinkling star that slowly moves across the sky.

If the skies are clear - it will look several times brighter than the brightest star.

