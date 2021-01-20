Look up: International Space Station flying over Tri-State Wednesday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - See the biggest, brightest, and best satellite flying overhead Wednesday night - the International Space Station.
International Space Station Pass
- January 20: 6:51-6:56 PM
- Face West at 6:52 PM
- It will travel up and to the right
From Earth, ISS looks like a very bright, non-twinkling star that slowly moves across the sky.
If the skies are clear - it will look several times brighter than the brightest star.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.