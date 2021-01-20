Minors crash stolen car into Tri-State neighborhood, rob couple of ‘lifeline’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after two minors allegedly stole a car and crashed it in a Middletown neighborhood Tuesday morning.
One of the juveniles involved is hospitalized at Atrium Medical Center in serious condition.
Officers say the juveniles broke into several cars overnight and later stole one in Trenton.
The Middletown crash occurred in the 700 block of Auburn Street around 5 a.m. and caused significant damage, according to police.
Jessica and Joshua Ingram were sleeping in their Middletown home when the crash happened.
“It was horrifying,” Jessica said.
“We heard a bang,” Josh added. “It sounded like a giant clap of thunder, like a bomb. There was blood everywhere.”
The couple, who are parents to three children, say the minors crashed into their car, totaling it.
“It was our lifeline,” Jessica said. “We have nothing else.”
They explain they can’t afford to buy another car due to financial strains created by the pandemic.
“I was bawling,” Jessica said. “I mean, he can’t get to work now, and he works at UC Health.”
A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help the Ingrams replace their car.
Rhonda Sowder lives next to the Ingrams.
“Honestly, I thought it was a nightmare at first,” she said. “Heard a big boom, got to the door. I got a car up on my front porch.”
Sowder explains the crash turned her lawn into a crime scene for three hours Tuesday. She adds the crash happened right as she was getting ready for work.
“Had it been 10 minutes later, I probably would have been sitting in my car.”
