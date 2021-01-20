Missing woman killed in Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A missing woman from Clayton, Ohio was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Colerain Township Friday night, according to police spokesman Jim Love.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound I-275 near Blue Rock Road Friday around 9:40 p.m. Police believed one person was ejected from the vehicle.
Love said 23-year-old Jakira Sha’Luv Bryant was killed.
The Clayton Police Department said Bryant was last seen on Friday, Jan. 15 around 9 p.m. in Miamisburg, Ohio, and was possibly en route to Shelbyville, Indiana.
Colerain Township police officers are handling the investigation.
