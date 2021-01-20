Contests
Uncertainty plagues loved ones of Avondale triple-slaying victims

Police say the children of a young mother were in the apartment when she and two others were shot to death.
Darius Parker, Javona Coleman and Jenaro Gray were shot to death in a triple-slaying in...
Darius Parker, Javona Coleman and Jenaro Gray were shot to death in a triple-slaying in Avondale in 2020.(Provided)
By Amber Jayanth and Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A year after three people were shot dead in an Avondale apartment, the police investigation has yet to turn up an arrest, leaving family members rattled without hope of moving on.

It happened on Sept. 16, 2020 in the 3600 block of Irving Street. [More]

Police say 30-year-old, Javona Coleman, 31-year-old Genaro Gray and 27-year-old Darius Parker were gunned down.

Coleman and Gray were cousins. Parker was Coleman’s boyfriend. Coleman herself was a mother to three children.

“It’s been rough,” said Emery Gray Sr., Genaro Gray’s father and Coleman’s uncle. “It’s been really rough, especially for me. I can’t sleep at night. I wake up at three, four in the morning, every morning thinking about him, praying for him. I just need help to solve this case.”

Months after ‘horrific’ triple murder in Avondale, police remain tight-lipped

Gray Sr. explains his son was visiting Coleman and Parker when, according to police, the killers walked through the front door.

“I don’t know if it was a home invasion... We really don’t know,” he said. “But they came in there very strong. It was more than one person.”

Investigators have told Gray Sr. they believe his son may have known the killers because police say he opened the door to let someone in the apartment.

“Shot my son first,” Gray Sr. said. “Then went upstairs and shot Javona and her boyfriend.”

Police say Coleman’s three children were inside the house at the time and found their mother murdered along with the other two.

“I’m surprised whoever did it didn’t hurt those kids,” Gray Sr. said.

Officers described the scene as very disturbing and horrific.

Now the family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Somebody knows something. Somebody knows something in that complex,” he said. “So speak out and say something, because it’s tearing my family apart.”

If you have any information contact the Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

