Months after ‘horrific’ triple murder in Avondale, police remain tight-lipped

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is still searching for answers after three of their loved ones were found shot to death inside an apartment in Avondale in the 3600 block of Irving Street.
It has now been four months since a woman, Javona Coleman, 30, her boyfriend, Darius Parker, 27, and her cousin, Genaro Gray, 31, were all gunned down and killed inside her apartment.
“I feel like I got a hole in my heart. I lost someone very important to me and I’m just trying to get justice,” said Emery Gray Sr., who is the father of Genaro Gray and the Uncle of Javona Coleman.
Gray Sr. says Genaro was very close with his cousin Coleman and was visiting her apartment on the morning of the murder of Sept. 16.
He says Coleman’s three children were the ones to discover their bodies.
“Then we got the call, me and my wife. We rush over there, and it was a big scene. Crime tape everywhere. They said it was three people killed in the apartment, and I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”
Police still haven’t released many details about the murders, only saying that they all died from gunshot wounds. Officers described the scene as very disturbing and horrific.
After months of an ongoing investigation there are still no answers to what happened inside the apartment leading up to the shooting.
Genaro’s father says that the three were not involved in drugs and stayed out of trouble, so he has no idea why his son, his niece and her boyfriend would be targeted.
“It’s strange that somebody can come up and kill somebody like that and just get away with it. Somebody knows something and they scared to talk, but somebody in that complex knows something,” said Gray Sr.
He says he won’t rest until the killer is caught, but in the meantime he is holding onto the good memories of his son to get by.
“Genaro was a nice person. He wasn’t no violent guy. He’s silly and fun and is going to be missed.”
As each month passes with no arrests, the family fears they are getting further from justice.
However, Cincinnati police say that the investigation is still very active. Police say they are doing all that they can to catch the shooter but they also need the public’s help with information about what they witnessed.
All tips can remain anonymous. If you have any information contact the Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
