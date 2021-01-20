Nearly 1K COVID-19 vaccines wasted, Ohio Department of Health says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A vaccine provider in Columbus potentially mishandled 890 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday.
According to the ODH, SpecialtyRX received 1,500 vaccines to give to residents at eight long-term care facilities before the new year.
After administering the first doses, SpecialtyRX had 890 doses remaining.
“The company was exploring a transfer of the doses to another provider when it was discovered that they had failed to appropriately monitor temperatures in their refrigerator and freezer,” the ODH said in the release.
Health department officials say they require all COVID-19 vaccine providers to check and record the minimum and maximum temperatures of cold storage each workday.
They say they launched an investigation and determined that the 890 vaccine doses were not viable.
“The first doses of the Moderna vaccine that were administered to the residents and staff of the long-term care facilities were viable. For the second dose, the long-term care facilities will have to coordinate with another provider which will likely be the local health department,” the news release said.
The health department reports that they immediately halted any future allocations to Specialty RX.
