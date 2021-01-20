3,433 new COVID cases in Kentucky over last 24 hours

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky recorded 3,433 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as well as 49 new virus-related deaths.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 11.29 percent. The rate has come in below 12 percent each of the last five days.
“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these life-saving vaccines to our people each week.”
Currently 1,678 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 35 from Tuesday. Hospitalizations have remained steady through the state’s post-holiday case surge.
Of those hospitalized, 399 are in ICUs, a significant drop from Tuesday’s figure of 442.
Kentucky has received 444,325 total vaccine doses, an increase of 111,875 from Tuesday.
With a state population of 4.4 million, Kentucky has now received enough vaccine doses to administer first shots to 10 percent of its population. That compares to the 334,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
Of the 444,325 total doses received, 112,125 have been diverted to the long-term care facility program per a federal contract. This includes both first and second doses, explaining why fewer of these have been administered compared to the state allocation.
Of the 112,125 doses allocated through the federal LTC contract, 39,361 have been administered, an increase of 2,391 since Tuesday.
Of the 332,200 doses allocated to the state, 192,766 have been administered, an increase of 8,296 since Monday.
A total of 232,127 doses have been administered in the state.
