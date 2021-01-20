New podcast gives historic look at West End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’re looking for a new podcast to listen to, the Hamilton County Public Library may have one for you. It’s a mix of history, nostalgia and gives you a different look into the West End.
The all-new West End Stories Project Podcast features stories from people that grew up in the West End during the second half of the 20th century.
Ke Parks is the branch manager at the West End Branch of the Hamilton County Public Library. Her dad grew up in the west end and has his own stories to tell.
“This is the branch my dad came too and others too,” explains Parks, “So, you still have people come and say, ‘I used to come to this branch,’ and ‘This was here and that was there.’ So, it’s been great for the project to be located at this branch.”
Parks says she’s already witnessed three of her childhood homes be demolished thanks to new construction or urban development. She knows she’s not alone in seeing change take place, especially in recent years.
“People are still in pain because of those things,” continues Parks, “And you can’t really get that back.”
Parks hopes the podcast is like an oral history. But one that continues as more people tell their stories.
She wants listeners to know the West End of today is still a great place to live and work. But also, the history of the West End should not be forgotten.
“I want them [listeners] to know that the west end was a vibrant community with a strong culture and work ethic, and they all were rooting for one another, striving for excellence,” Parks says.
You can find the podcast wherever you listen to podcasts and on the library’s website.
