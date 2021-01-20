NKY murder suspect arrested in Florida, police say

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The suspect in a Northern Kentucky murder investigation has been arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Florida, according to police.
Robert Pence, 18, was arrested on a warrant for the murder of 22-year-old Daniel Darden, the Florence Police Department announced Wednesday.
Officers found Darden in the parking lot of the Walnut Creek Apartments on Jan. 15. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds but died upon arrival.
Florence police say Pence became a suspect in Darden’s death as they continued their investigation. A warrant for Pence’s arrest on murder and wanton endangerment charges was issued.
Pence was found on Tuesday and taken into custody by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.
He is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.
