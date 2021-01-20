2 Ohio National Guard members flagged by FBI, removed from inauguration

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two members of the Ohio National Guard have been flagged by the FBI and removed from the guard’s inauguration support mission, an ONG spokesperson confirmed Tuesday night.
“We do not have all the facts related to why the FBI flagged them,” the spokesperson said, “but it is our understanding at this time their removal was not due to criminal or threatening actions or activities.”
Around 200 Ohio guard members are deployed in a federal capacity in Washington D.C. to support civil authorities with security-related missions throughout the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order authorizing the deployment on concerns of violence days after the deadly Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.
Some 25,000 U.S. National Guard members are deployed in total for the inauguration. According to the Ohio spokesperson, each member has been subject to FBI vetting.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday 12 U.S. National Guard members have been removed due to FBI vetting, including two who made extremist statements in posts or texts about the inauguration.
A member of the Ohio guard was removed in June 2020 after the FBI discovered the guardsman had “expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.”
