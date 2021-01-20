Ohio reports single-day spike of 73 COVID-19 deaths and 6,378 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 10,409 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 842,433 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The 24-hour increase of 6,378 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 73 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 101,507 total cases and 1,096 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 44,009 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 6,430 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
