Premier Health launches mass vaccination drive-thru clinic at University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Thousands of Ohioans age 80 and older can schedule their first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine through a mass drive-through vaccination clinic at UD Arena.
The drive-thru clinic is by appointment only and no unscheduled vaccinations will be given.
Premier Health will be vaccinating more than 5,000 eligible Ohioans (age 80 and older) within the next week.
The mass vaccination clinic at UD Arena will run between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday through Saturday.
To schedule a vaccine, while supplies last, Ohioans 80 and older can:
- Visit www.premierhealth.com/vaccine, view appointment times that are available, and self-schedule their vaccinations.
- Call (937) 276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week (due to high call volumes, we recommend that you schedule your vaccine online, if possible)
- In addition to the previous two options, eligible Premier Health patients can schedule an appointment through MyChart.
