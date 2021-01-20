Teen now facing charges after shooting woman in October, police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A teenager is now facing charges following a shooting that took place nearly three months ago.
Green Township police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Boomer Road on Oct. 26 for a report of a woman who had been shot.
Police say she answered a knock on the door to find a 16-year-old who demanded her phone and then shot her.
The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.
The suspect ran from the home following the shooting, according to police.
“After a lengthy investigation involving multiple jurisdictions, Green Township Detectives have signed charges on a 16-year-old juvenile for felonious assault and aggravated robbery,” the Green Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Police said the 16-year-old was taken into custody. Officers did not give an update on the condition of the woman who was shot.
