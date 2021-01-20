Teen now facing charges after shooting woman in October, police say

Teen now facing charges after shooting woman in October, police say
Police said the teen shot the woman after she answered her door. (Source: WTOC)
By Jared Goffinet | January 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 6:47 PM

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A teenager is now facing charges following a shooting that took place nearly three months ago.

Green Township police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Boomer Road on Oct. 26 for a report of a woman who had been shot.

Police say she answered a knock on the door to find a 16-year-old who demanded her phone and then shot her.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

The suspect ran from the home following the shooting, according to police.

“After a lengthy investigation involving multiple jurisdictions, Green Township Detectives have signed charges on a 16-year-old juvenile for felonious assault and aggravated robbery,” the Green Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

CASE UPDATE On 10/26/20 a shooting occurred in northern Green Township. The suspect knocked on the victim’s door and...

Posted by Green Township Police Department on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Police said the 16-year-old was taken into custody. Officers did not give an update on the condition of the woman who was shot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.