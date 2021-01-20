UC, Houston game postponed due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati’s men’s basketball game against Houston on Saturday has been postponed.
The postponement announced by the American Athletic Conference is due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing of student-athletes at UC, according to the university.
No date for when the game will be rescheduled has been announced.
This is now the Bearcats’ second game in two days to be postponed because of COVID-19.
The AAC announced on Tuesday that UC’s Jan. 20 game against Temple was postponed. Like the Houston game, there has been no reschedule date announced yet.
The next game for the Bearcats is currently scheduled for Jan. 27 against Wichita State.
