Vacant house fire under investigation in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a vacant home in South Fairmount.
No injuries were reported.
A neighbor reported the blaze in the 1700 block of Montrose Street about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cincinnati District 3 Fire Chief Randy Freel.
Fire crews responded and found flames on first floor that had extended into the second floor.
They put water on the fire very quickly but could not completely extinguish it due to a missing landing at the top of the second floor steps and multiple holes in the floors, Freel said.
At first, firefighters thought the stairs partially burned out in the fire.
But once they put the fire out, Freel said they realized the landing was already gone.
Now, they believe it appears someone has been trying to renovate the home.
Firefighters eventually reached the second floor using exterior and attic ladders.
Extensive overhaul was required to ensure extinguishment of the fire inside the first and second floor walls.
The building sustained major damage to the steps and roof of the building, according to Freel.
Damage is set at $30,000.
