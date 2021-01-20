2 women arrested at Tri-State Chipotle after assaulting security guard, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people are facing charges after a security guard was assaulted at a local Chipotle, according to Norwood police.
The incident happened at the Chipotle location on Montgomery Road last Friday, Jan. 15.
Norwood police say the incident escalated when a security guard approached a group of three women and asked one of them to put on a mask.
The woman, 31-year-old Chivone Roberson, refused. Then police say Roberson poked the security guard in his chest before knocking off his glasses, causing them to break.
Police arrested two of the three women involved after responding to the scene and reviewing security footage.
Officers assured Roberson she had indeed instigated the dispute despite her protests to the contrary while being put in the cruiser. At that point, police say she kicked an officer in the chest.
“It’s usually a pretty peaceful place,” Norwood Police Chief William Kramer told FOX19 NOW. “We don’t get too many calls there. Just the fact that people can’t resolve their differences in a more peaceful manner… I watched part of the video. It was pretty chaotic.”
Police say Roberson’s young son was nearby.
Roberson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be evaluated before being booked in the Hamilton County Jail.
According to Norwood police, Shayvokiea Belle, 29, also struck the security officer and resisted arrest.
Roberson and Belle face charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.
Roberson faces an additional charge of endangering children.
The third female involved wasn’t located.
No one was seriously injured in the incident.
