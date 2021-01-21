‘Be safe, be smart:’ Daughter shares story of mother’s death from COVID-19

WALTON, Ky. (FOX19) - She took all the necessary precautions to not get COVID-19, but now, a mother is sadly among the more than 400,000 people in the United States to die from the virus.
Brenda Baird did it all: washed her hands, sanitized, wore a mask, only left her home for doctor appointments. Despite every precaution Baird took, her daughter, Chrissy Graham, says she passed away less than a week contracting COVID-19.
Graham says her mother passed away on Jan. 18.
“I got to the hospital at 8 a.m. and she had passed away 10 minutes before that,” Graham says.
Baird was a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s who loved playing golf and had recently turned 75 years old, her daughter says.
The 75-year-old had emphysema and spent most of her time recently inside to stay safe from COVID-19. And she was safe, but recently she spiked a fever.
“Her doctor got the results, and on Friday told her to go to the ER, and she said, ‘I just have a little cough. I’m fine,’” Graham says.
Baird’s chest x-ray showed double pneumonia, according to Graham. A few days later, Baird was told she needed to be put on a ventilator, but not before she could facetime her husband.
“He told her to keep fighting, and she said she’ll keep fighting,” Graham says.
After that talk between the couple though, Graham says her mother’s condition was touch and go.
“So, she was on the vent two to three days and her o2 stats started coming up so, we saw a little bit of improvement and had a little bit of hope,” Graham explains.
But Graham’s hope would soon run out after her phone rang early in the morning hours of Jan. 18.
Around 2:30 a.m. that morning, Graham was called and told her mother’s blood pressure had plummeted and the medications weren’t working. A few hours later, the nurse, the golf lover, the wife, and mother passed away.
Graham says just because the vaccine is here, doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.
“Be safe, be smart, but also don’t live in fear,” Graham says. “You still have to live life. You know, family is your life. You have to have your family around you.”
Baird and her husband owned Doc and Brenda’s Tomato Farm in Florence. Customers have posted loving messages about her on the farm’s Facebook page.
Graham says although she’s devastated, her mom told her when she first got to the hospital that she didn’t want to die, but if it was her time, she’s at peace with it.
