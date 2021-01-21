Driver charged in fatal NKY crash that followed police chase

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky (FOX19) - The driver in a Northern Kentucky crash that killed a 54-year-old woman now faces charges related to the incident, state police say.
The crash followed a police pursuit early Sunday morning.
Kentucky State Police say they were called to a scene in Warsaw around 1:20 a.m. after Warsaw police attempted to stop a car on U.S. 42 for speeding. The car did not stop, then during the pursuit, it missed a curve and hit a concrete wall.
Shanda Withrow, 54, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, Josh Hodges, and another passenger were transported to a nearby hospital, according to KSP.
Hodges is charged with manslaughter, assault and criminal mischief as well as fleeing or evading police, a news release from KSP says. He also faces multiple traffic offenses by Warsaw police.
He is currently lodged at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Officials say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
