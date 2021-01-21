Family of missing woman killed in car crash ‘devastated,’ leaning on community

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation into the disappearance of a Clayton, Ohio woman has come to a tragic end in the Tri-State.
According to Colerain Township police, Jakira Bryant died in a vehicle crash in Colerain Township on Friday Jan. 15, the same day her family said she disappeared.
Bryant was known as fun-loving and genuine. Her relatives said she had a powerful energy and knew how to make people laugh.
“When she walks into the room, it’s like a bright light comes in. Everybody’s always excited to see her,” Tausha Weathers, Bryant’s aunt, said.
Bryant’s loved ones were stunned when she vanished on Friday night. Her relatives said she left her home in Clayton, Ohio to head to Indiana for a date but never came back.
For five days, loved ones tried to find Bryant. They were puzzled, not understanding where the 23-year-old could be or why she was missing.
“Devastated. I don’t know how to feel. All I know is, I felt a piece of her soul leave me because I knew my daughter was gone,” LaShawn Bryant, Jakira Bryant’s mother, said.
Bryant’s family now has answers. Colerain Township police said Bryant died on the same day she disappeared. They said she was in a one-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 275 near Blue Rock Road on Friday. It is not yet clear how it happened.
“They identified my daughter by her fingerprints because she did not have any ID on her,” LaShawn said. “This pain is excruciating. It’s devastating.”
Clayton police had put out an alert about Bryant’s disappearance on Tuesday. Bryant’s aunt hopes officials nationwide will consider changing missing person protocols to get the word out sooner.
“They need to really do something about that,” Weathers said. “I don’t want anyone else to ever feel like that.”
The community is rallying around Bryant’s family members and friends, showing support through an online fundraiser. It is one small piece of positive news during what has been days of heartbreak.
“They put a lot of work in to share and look for her, so I personally want to tell everyone who took the time out to do that thank you a lot. Thank you a whole lot,” Weathers said.
Colerain Township police are investigating the crash.
Anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe page for the family can do so here.
