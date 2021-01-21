Police investigating after Hamilton store robbed at gunpoint

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton police are looking for three men they say robbed a store clerk at gunpoint Tuesday night.
A witness who preferred not to be identified says she was at the convenience store counter ready to pay for her items when the incident occurred.
Police have not provided an official description of the men, but the witness says they came in the backdoor wearing hoodies and blue jeans.
“One was wearing a mask, either a bear or a dog, and he pulled out a gun and said, ‘This is a robbery,’” she recalled.
The witness says the men demanded all the money in the drawer.
According to a police report, the suspects took $500 from the female store clerk.
“She was scared,” the customer explained, adding the clerk was crying as she complied with the demands. “When they walked in, it was a sense of panic. But she did what they asked, so nobody got hurt.”
The witness says she was surprised how calm the men were during the holdup. She also says reliving the incident kept her up at night.
“When it happened, I was kind of scared, but I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to move because I don’t want to get shot,” she said.
Once the men left the store with the money, the witness immediately called 911, and police were there within minutes.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Hamilton police at (513) 868-5811.
