‘He was the spark in the room:’ Family grieves for murdered Tri-State man

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Florida Wednesday on an open warrant for the murder of a local man, according to Florence police.
Daniel Darden, 22, was found with fatal gunshot wounds at the Walnut Creek Apartments on Shenandoah Drive around 3 p.m. Jan. 15.
Darden would die at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Robert Pence, 18, was arrested in connection with Darden’s death.
The arrest is cold comfort for Darden’s family, who says it hasn’t taken away their pain.
The family remembers Darden as a giving person and a “blessing,” according to sister Jaresa Darden.
“His presence was definitely something you needed, you didn’t just want,” she said.
“If he had anything you needed help with, he would help you,” added brother James Darden. “He always just wanted to learn and be around, just to hold everybody together. He was just a good soul.”
Jaresa says Darden was an unusually “wholehearted” man.
“He was the spark in the room,” she said. “Everything that he did was with his full potential.”
The 22-year-old loved basketball, skate parks and was also into fashion, his family says.
Had his life not been cut short, his father thinks Darden, the family’s youngest child, would have taken over the world.
“I just want everybody to remember him as the peaceful kid he was… The happiness he brought around everybody… I want all of his last memories to be about the happy good times we had,” James said.
A fundraising page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.
