How CPS students will return to school beginning Feb. 1

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public School students will return to schools Feb. 1 with the same blended learning schedule as the fall, CPS announced Wednesday night.
Most students will attend in-person classes two days per week and remotely two days per week, the district says. All CPS students will continue with distance learning on Mondays.
An option for remote instruction from the students’ respective schools will not be available due to staffing and technology constraints, the district says. Families that want to remain in full distance learning may enroll in the Cincinnati Digital Academy.
A plan for Walnut Hills, which faces more restrictive spacial constraints, is forthcoming.
Parents and guardians can find more information by visiting www.cps-k12.org/news/backtoschool.
The full schedule is as follows:
The week of February 1 - Grades PK-3 and Specialized Classrooms
- Monday: All students distance
- Tuesday-Friday: Specialized Classrooms & Preschool in person
- Tuesday/Wednesday: K-3 Group A in person
- Thursday/Friday: K-3 Group B in person
The week of February 15 - Grades 4-6 and 9-12 return
- Monday: All students distance
- Tuesday/Wednesday: 4-6 and 9-12 Group A in person
- Thursday/Friday: 4-6 and 9-12 Group B in person
The week of March 1 - Grades 7-8 return
- Monday: All students distance
- Tuesday/Wednesday: 7-8 Group A in personThursday/Friday: 7-8 Group B in person
