INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana surpasses 600,000 total COVID-19 cases with Thursday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
On Thursday, the ISDH reported 3,733 new cases, which brings the overall number to 601,937 COVID-19 cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 31 new cases (4,707 total)
- Franklin County: 14 new cases (1,469 total)
- Ohio County: Four new cases (478 total)
- Ripley County: 16 new cases (2,965 total)
- Switzerland County: 13 new cases (645 total)
- Union County: Six new cases (622 total)
The ISDH reported 64 more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday. One additional death was reported in Union County.
A total of 9,218 Hoosiers have died from the virus since March 15, according to the ISDH.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.8%.
Six southeast Indiana counties in the FOX19 Now viewing remain at the highest level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, and Union counties are all in the red level of Indiana’s alert map, according to the state’s updated data.
Counties in the red level indicate their seven-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Indiana is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan.
Phase 1A makes anyone over the age of 70, work or volunteer in healthcare, first responders, long-term care facility residents, work in a congregate living facility for youth, anyone with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material eligible for the vaccine.
The next group to be eligible for the vaccine will be Hoosiers 65 years of age and older. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box did not say what date that will happen though.
