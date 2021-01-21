Kroger begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger’s Little Clinics are now vaccinating eligible Ohioans and among those vaccinated at the Anderson Township store was a couple who will be celebrating 75 years of marriage this year.
Helen Winder and her husband Farrell are both 95 years old and both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Helen was first to get her shot, which she said was very easy, and then it was her husband’s turn which was also simple.
Helen and Farrell will have to watch themselves following the shot for possible side effects.
The CDC says there is a remote chance that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. So, Helen and Farrell will be looking for signs of:
- Difficulty breathing
- Swelling of the face and throat
- Fast heartbeat
- Bad rash all over the body
- Any dizziness or weakness
”This is an exciting day for us,” explains Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Rolfes. “We feel that we’re finally part of the solution when it comes to, you know, giving folks hope and all that, but this feels like light at the end of the tunnel.”
Kroger has been signing up people online and giving about 100 doses per week. But, with any new computer software, there might be some growing pains.
“There was a small scheduling glitch yesterday, but what we do from what I understand we’ve been able to reschedule everyone’s whose appointments were accidentally canceled,” says Rolfes. “You know, we know these appointments are just golden and we want to make sure we take care of our customers.”
Mary Engelkamp, who also received the COVID-19 vaccine, says Kroger took care of her.
“I sat for a few minutes, and the pharmacist came out, gave me the shot,” says Engelkamp. “I hardly felt it at all.”
Now, those who get the vaccine will start to have some immunity seven days after the first dose. The CDC says your immunity will continue to build and will reach a peak about two weeks after the second dose.
