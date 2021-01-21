Man indicted on rape charges involving 15-year-old Butler County girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A grand jury recently indicted a 19-year-old man on charges of rape and kidnapping against a 15-year-old Butler County girl.
Court documents show Benjamin Shields met the 15-year-old from Trenton on Facebook after sending her a friend request. The two spoke online for two weeks before he allegedly ordered her an Uber to bring her to a house in Cheviot.
At the house, according to court documents, Shields raped the girl and threatened to choke her if she tried to leave.
Dr. Ed Connor, a Clinical Psychologist in Northern Kentucky says the situation is more common than we might think.
“A lot of children are online, socially isolated, looking for connections,” said Connor. “Predators have taken advantage of this situation in the pandemic.”
If you start noticing your child becoming more withdrawn, Connor says it it could be a sign something is wrong and that you might need to double-check what they’re doing online.
“Check histories,” Connor advised. “If your child is isolated in their room a lot online, you have to go in and try and find out what is going on.”
What if your child does fall victim to an online predator?
“Get mental health intervention. Talk to them, find them someone to talk to if they don’t want to open up to you yet because they probably feel very ashamed and embarrassed that their judgement was compromised, that they were taken advantage of.”
Shields is out on bail but will be back in Hamilton County court on Jan. 8 to enter a plea.
