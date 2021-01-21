New Stripes: Bengals to unveil new uniforms this offseason

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals will get some fresh and new looks this offseason.
The team dropped a video on Twitter Thursday showcasing the history of the Bengals uniforms. From the road whites in 1968 to the Nike color rush white alternates unveiled in 2016, the video walks you through the decades of the team.
The new uniforms won’t be officially unveiled until Spring this year, but the video did say “new stripes” were coming.
One of the few who might have already seen the kits is running back Joe Mixon.
On Twitter, Mixon quote tweeted the Bengals video with “It’s Lit,” followed by a smirking facing and fire emoji.
