NKY man wins $200K lottery prize

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Boone County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.
He stopped at the Speedway on US 42 in Florence last week to get gas when he bought the $10 ticket out of the vending machine. Rather than scratching off the ticket, he simply scratched off the barcode and scanned it to see if it was a winner.
“I saw a message come up and wasn’t sure what it meant,” he told Kentucky lottery officials.
He scanned the ticket a second time when it read, he had won $200,000.
“It was a miracle,” he told lottery officials. “I feel like my prayers were answered.”
The Northern Kentucky man received a check for $142,000, after taxes. He told officials he was going to pay off debt and put some of the winnings in savings.
Speedway will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
