McConnell seeks to push impeachment trial to February

Without the White House counsel’s office to defend him — as it did in his first trial last year — Trump’s allies have been searching for lawyers to argue the now-former president’s case. Members of his past legal teams have indicated they do not plan to join the effort, but South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told GOP colleagues on Thursday that Trump was hiring South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers, according to a person familiar with the call who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Bowers didn’t immediately respond to a message Thursday.