Sunny and warmer Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry start to your Thursday as temperatures rise into the mid 40′s and sunshine during the afternoon.
The weather will be quiet for a while both Friday and Saturday will be dry but chilly back into the 30′s.
The next rainmaker arrives Sunday afternoon and into early Monday morning, with rain and a chance of some freezing rain between Cincinnati and Dayton for a few hours. Some of the rain with this system could be heavy. As the system moves east the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The sky will clear Tuesday and Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday look to be mostly sunny.
Another system arrives Thursday. The precipitation should start as freezing rain, sleet and chilly rain around dawn, then transition to wet accumulating snow. This could be a very disruptive snow situation that we will keep our eyes on.
After the snow very cold air will push morning lows to between 10° and 15° Friday morning with Friday’s high temperatures below freezing.
