3-vehicle crash on Brent Spence snarls NB I-71/75

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Brent Spence Bridge caused lengthy delays on northbound Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky during the morning commute Thursday.
Delays that were approaching an hour from Buttermilk Pike to downtown Cincinnati are now around 20 minutes.
Three vehicles collided on the bridge, blocking the center lane, about 7:45 a.m. Kenton County dispatchers say.
Detour around by taking eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471 to reach Downtown.
