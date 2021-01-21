Woman charged with OVI after hit-skip crash kills pedestrian, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman has been charged after killing a pedestrian in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when she was struck by Karen Riegert, 62, who fled from the scene.
According to the police report, Riegert was weaving back and forth on the roadway when she went off the right side and struck Perry.
Perry was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police were able to locate Riegert and her car at her home about an hour after the crash.
Officers said she had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana.
According to the report, when asked if anyone had been driving her car, she said she had been. She then told police she had been at the Towne Pub where she had “4 Seven and Seven’s.”
The report states police asked if she had anything to eat or drink since she had been home and she said she had “Salisbury steak and milk.”
Police told Riegert her vehicle was in a crash and she asked “Where?” and stated she wanted to see the vehicle.
When she went outside to her vehicle, police said she was unsteady on her feet and looked at the damage.
Police performed field sobriety tests and arrested Riegert for OVI.
She was transported to the Hamilton Police Department.
Riegert is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and OVI.
After appearing in court, her bond was set at $200,000.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.
