‘Amazing’ wife, mother killed by accused drunk driver in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The husband of a 28-year-old Hamilton woman is grieving his wife’s passing after she was hit and killed by an accused drunk driver on Wednesday.
Police said Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when she was struck by Karen Riegert, 62, who fled from the scene.
According to the police report, Riegert was weaving back and forth on the roadway when she went off the right side and struck Perry.
Perry was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Jackie Reese is Perry’s husband. He says the couple just celebrated their anniversary in September; now he and his 5-year-old daughter have been robbed of a life with Perry by their side.
“She took something from me I can’t get back,” Reese said of Riegert.
He says Perry was walking to a friend’s house when the crash happened.
“God wouldn’t do that unless he knew I could handle it... and He just needed her home,” Reese said.
Police were able to locate Riegert and her car at her home about an hour after the crash. Officers said she had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana.
Police told Riegert her vehicle was in a crash and she asked “Where?” and stated she wanted to see the vehicle. Police informed the woman her vehicle was in a crash, and she asked “Where?” Then she stated she wanted to see the vehicle.
When she went outside to her vehicle, police said she was unsteady on her feet and looked at the damage. Police performed field sobriety tests and arrested Riegert for OVI.
Reese says of telling his daughter her mother was gone: “I had to tell her that some evil woman was driving drunk and took your mom away from us.”
He adds he will not be at peace until justice is served.
“I want her in jail forever. That way, every time I think of her and look at my child, I’ll know exactly where she is.”
Reese says he wants people to remember Perry for the person she was. “She was amazing,” he said. “Very gifted.”
He says she was a thriving cosmetologist and the best friend anyone could have.
“She’s in heaven and she was loved.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
Riegert is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and OVI.
After appearing in court, her bond was set at $200,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.
