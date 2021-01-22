1 dead in Addyston crash, coroner says

ADDYSTON VILLAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - A person is dead Thursday night after a single-vehicle crash in Addyston, according to authorities.
The crash occurred on Three Rivers Parkway (US 50) near Shady Lane around 4:43 p.m.
A Dodge Ram driven by Ryan Sheldon, 42, of Cleves, traveled over the double yellow line and struck the guardrail on the eastbound side, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.
Sheldon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
Sheldon was not wearing a seatbelt. Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash, OSP says.
OSP is investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.