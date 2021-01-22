Dog rescued after 7 years of neglect looking for furever home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dog rescued by SPCA Cincinnati in April 2020 after seven years of neglect is still up for adoption and waiting for her furever family to find her.
“She was emaciated. She could not hold her head up. Bones were literally out of her body,” SPCA Public Information Officer Nyketa Gaffney said. “It’s unfortunate that folks get to that point. How we treat animals is a reflection of how we treat others as people.”
The dog, Phoenix, has since been able to make a tremendous recovery.
“At almost 8-years-old, Phoenix is the happiest little tri-paw in her foster home, finding sun spots to nap in, entertain herself with her many toys and snuggling up with all her human friends,” the SPCA said.
SPCA Cincinnati said after all Phoenix has been through, she deserves to finally find her happily ever after.
To read about and apply to meet Phoenix, fill out an application on their website.
