Driver killed in crash that closed SB I-71 at Pfeiffer Road
A driver died in a crash that shut down Southbound Interstate 71 for several hour early Friday between Pfeiffer Road and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 22, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 9:54 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver died in the crash that shut down Southbound Interstate 71 for several hours early Friday between Pfeiffer Road and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, swerving between lanes, when the driver lost control near the Pfeiffer Road overpass and struck another vehicle just before midnight, Montgomery police said in a news release.

Officers are working with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to determine the driver’s identity.

The accident remains under investigation.

Detour onto westbound I-275 to reach southbound I-75. Or, take Pfeiffer Road west to northbound Kenwood Road or Pfeiffer Road east to Montgomery Road to return to southbound I-71.

