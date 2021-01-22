Driver killed in crash that closed SB I-71 at Pfeiffer Road

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver died in the crash that shut down Southbound Interstate 71 for several hours early Friday between Pfeiffer Road and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.
A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, swerving between lanes, when the driver lost control near the Pfeiffer Road overpass and struck another vehicle just before midnight, Montgomery police said in a news release.
Officers are working with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to determine the driver’s identity.
The accident remains under investigation.
Detour onto westbound I-275 to reach southbound I-75. Or, take Pfeiffer Road west to northbound Kenwood Road or Pfeiffer Road east to Montgomery Road to return to southbound I-71.
