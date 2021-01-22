Dry for now, but wet weather to start the new work week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Friday on tap with temperatures in the mid 30′s and a sun and cloud mix. Saturday morning heads up, temperatures will be in the upper teens in many spots.
The weather will be quiet for a while with a few sprinkles or light mix possible Sunday afternoon or evening.
Early Monday morning there is the chance of some patchy freezing rain between Cincinnati and Dayton for a few hours. Some of the rain with this system could be heavy. As the system moves east the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow Tuesday.
The sky will clear Tuesday and Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy.
Another system arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday. The precipitation could start as freezing rain or sleet and chilly rain but by dawn it looks like wet snow will be falling. Snow could accumulate during the day Thursday, making it a disruptive snow event.
After the snow chilly air and fresh snow cover will push morning lows to between 10° and 15° Friday morning. Friday’s high temperatures should rebound to the middle and upper 30s with bright sunshine.
