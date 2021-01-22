Dry through most of the weekend, rain arrives late on Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The weather will remain quiet and dry for both Friday and Saturday, but you’ll feel the chill with high temperatures back into the 30s. The next rainmaker moves into the Tri-State on Sunday around noon. Most areas will see rain on Sunday with temperatures near 40.
Monday morning’s commute could get a bit dicey with patchy freezing rain and a wintry mix between Cincinnati and Dayton. Rain could be heavy at times. As the system moves east, the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow late Tuesday. The sky will clear Tuesday and Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny.
We are tracking more weather systems due to arrive late on Wednesday night. What starts out as freezing rain, sleet and chilly rain around dawn, is expected to change over to wet accumulating snow. This could be a very disruptive snow situation across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. We will keep you updated.
