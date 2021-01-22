Ohio’s 10 p.m. curfew officially extended until February

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio’s curfew order has been extended until Jan. 30.
The curfew runs 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Read the order here.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the extension of the curfew, which is technically a Department of Health order, on Thursday. It is the order’s third extension.
The curfew originally took effect Nov. 19 as Ohio was facing an early winter surge in COVID-19 cases. DeWine announced extensions on Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 30.
The Dec. 30 extension was set to expire Saturday, Jan. 23.
Cases and hospitalizations are now level or trending down in Ohio. Hospitalizations in particular have fallen more than 25 percent since Jan. 1.
According to the governor, the curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care.
The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy, DeWine says.
Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10 p.m.
DeWine said Thursday the curfew was a compromise struck in favor of closing down bars and restaurants wholesale, as experts had initially suggested.
“Next step would be to take it to 11 o’clock, but we are not there yet,” he said.
