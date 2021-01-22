Hamilton High School basketball team must forfeit current season victories for rules violation

“In cooperation with Hamilton High School administrators, it was discovered that a member of the school’s varsity boys basketball team should not have been permitted to participate due to not having a parent living in Ohio, according to OHSAA Bylaw 4-6-2. As a result, the school must forfeit any victorious contests in which the ineligible student participated and the student may not resume participation until he has a parent who is a resident of Ohio. At this time, there are no other penalties assessed to the school. The team may continue playing its scheduled contests and enter the OHSAA tournament.”