Hamilton High School basketball team must forfeit current season victories for rules violation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton High School varsity boys basketball team has to forfeit all eight victories from the current 2020-21 season, the district announced on Friday.
According to the district, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) notified them of a possible rules violation regarding the student/athlete transfer rule.
The district started an internal investigation and discovered the Hamilton High School Athletic Department and Hamilton High School Athletic Director violated the procedure by the OHSAA regarding the district residency of a student-athlete.
“Hamilton High School is a proud member of the Greater Miami Conference and takes student eligibility matters seriously,” the district said.
Hamilton City Schools accepted the resignation of the Hamilton High School Athletic Director after receiving the information.
“Moving forward, the traits of sportsmanship, integrity and character remain the core values of Hamilton City Schools and will not be compromised,” the district said.
The OHSAA released the following statement regarding the situation:
“In cooperation with Hamilton High School administrators, it was discovered that a member of the school’s varsity boys basketball team should not have been permitted to participate due to not having a parent living in Ohio, according to OHSAA Bylaw 4-6-2. As a result, the school must forfeit any victorious contests in which the ineligible student participated and the student may not resume participation until he has a parent who is a resident of Ohio. At this time, there are no other penalties assessed to the school. The team may continue playing its scheduled contests and enter the OHSAA tournament.”
