Hank Aaron’s iconic moments in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Following the passing of the all-time great Hank Aaron, it’s time to reflect on this amazing player’s career, which included significant memories in Cincinnati.
Known for so long as the home run king, Aaron’s connection to Cincinnati is not surprisingly built on what he was most symbolized for.
On June 30, 1970, Riverfront Stadium hosted its first baseball game when the Cincinnati Reds welcomed Aaron and the Atlanta Braves to town. That day, Riverfront Stadium got a proper opening in Aaron style when the Braves outfielder hit the first home run in the stadium’s history.
Nearly four years later, Aaron was back in Cincinnati with a chance to join baseball immortality.
On Opening Day of the 1974 season, Aaron was sitting at 713 career home runs, one shy of the legendary Babe Ruth’s record. In front of thousands at Riverfront Stadium that April day, Aaron launched a shot over the leftfield wall to reach 714 career home runs and tie Ruth for most all-time.
Aaron would finish his MLB career with 755 home runs. His record stood for decades until Barry Bonds hit his 756th home run in 2007.
Aaron, one of the best baseball players ever, passed away on Jan. 22 at the age of 86. His cause of death has not been released yet, but the Braves said in a statement he died peacefully in his sleep.
The Reds posted a message on Twitter to honor, remember, and mourn the loss of a sports icon.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.