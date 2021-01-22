Scam says you’re eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, but there’s a catch

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, scammers have been quick to take advantage, the Better Business Bureau warns.
The BBB Scam Tracker is getting reports of cons ranging from calls phishing for personal information to phony messages claiming you need to pay to guarantee your dose.
According to the BBB, you get a phone call, social media message, or an email saying that you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a friend, a public health official, or someone from a local hospital or clinic.
Seems to be good news, however, the person who contacted you needs personal information or requires you to pay upfront.
The BBB offered these examples from their scam tracker:
- “I gave [the scammer] my Medicare number and confirmed my name and address.”
- “He said he was going to come out to my house to administer the [COVID-19] test, and then the vaccine but he never showed.”
Scammers are also impersonating people on social media, contacting their friends, and claiming that if paid they can guarantee the vaccine.
The BBB said they’ve also seen scammers offering vaccine shots for as low as $150 on apps and through email.
Tips on how to spot a vaccine scammer:
- Know your region’s plan for rolling out the vaccine.
- Research carefully.
- Check with your doctor.
- Guard your government-issued numbers.
- Think the link may be real? Double-check the URL.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.