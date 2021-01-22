Hundreds of eligible Hamilton Co. residents receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people age 80 and older were administered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
Like so many people, Barb Katz says the pandemic has been tough. Among the things she wasn’t able to in a normal way was attend her granddaughter’s wedding.
“My granddaughter came in town, I haven’t seen her in over a year,” says Katz. “She got married this past year. I did have a distance visit with her and got to see her rings.”
Barb and her husband live in Sharonville. She says throughout the pandemic they have been very cautious about things, so they don’t become sick.
“We are very strict about it,” Katz says. “It’s been very uncomfortable. We click list our groceries, we social distance completely. We were not with family on Thanksgiving, Christmas.”
Katz now has new hope though for a return to normal. She and her husband were among the 200 people to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood.
“I am just thrilled,” Katz explains. “I did the computer instantly when I got the email, and they called promptly.”
The Hamilton County Department of Public Health officials says they will make sure none of the doses are wasted.
“We always have a plan for vaccines left at the end of the day,” says Hamilton County Public Health PIO Mike Samet. “If there are vaccines left over, we will get to our first responders in the area, we’ll get to people within this cohort of 1B to make sure that no one vaccine goes wasted that’s paramount.”
Starting on Jan. 25, Ohio will move to the next stage of its vaccine plan.
The next group eligible for the vaccine in Ohio will anyone 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and who have a developmental or intellectual disability.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.