Man accused of raping woman, 2 transgender individuals at gunpoint, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 30-year-old man is facing the possibility of life in prison following his indictment on rape charges.
Adonas Hicks, 30, has been indicted on rape, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and kidnapping charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Friday.
Hicks allegedly raped a woman on Sep. 7, 2020, when she was walking home, Deters says. Hicks walked up to the woman and then took her into an isolated area where he raped her at gunpoint, according to the prosecutor.
Hicks met his second and third victims through the internet, Deters says. Both of the victims were transgender, the prosecutor says.
On Nov. 8, 2020, Hicks raped the second victim at gunpoint in Mt. Airy, Deters says. The third rape happened days later on Nov. 13, and again Hicks held the victim at gunpoint as he raped them, according to Deters.
“The circumstances and victims involved in these cases are varied, but Hicks’ M.O. remained the same,” Deters explains. “Each time, these victims were raped at gunpoint while in a vulnerable situation. We are concerned that more victims may be out there and ask anyone who may have been victimized by Hicks to contact Cincinnati Police Department, Personal Crimes Detective Dana Jones at 513-352-6474.”
Prosecutors are investigating to determine the full extent of any victim targeting.
”Obviously we’re concerned if he’s targeting people for any specific reason. Any similarities between the cases is something we’re interested in,” said Amy Clausing with the prosecutor’s office.
Deters says Hicks might have hoped the victims of the November rapes wouldn’t go to the police.
A local LBGTQ activist says that’s not uncommon.
“A lot of these just don’t get reported,” Terry Miles said.
Miles says members of the LGBTQ community must take safety precautions all the time.
“Try to avoid going anywhere alone. Thats probably number one. Walk in flats. Walk in things you know you can run in that you can if you have to,” he said.
Hicks is now in the Hamilton County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.