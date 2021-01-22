New hotel provides unique Cincinnati experience for guests & visitors

“We have our big Fiona right here for the bar and restaurant which we named after our famous hippo in Cincinnati,” says Riedman. “We have a mural behind the front desk which is a reference to Kenner Toys. Kenner had a toy factory here. So, things like Beetle Juice, and Care Bears, and Batman and Robin are all painted on the mural behind the front desk. On the carpet in the lobby you will find a flying pig, you will find a steamboat steering wheel and a cardinal for the state bird of Ohio.”