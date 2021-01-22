New hotel provides unique Cincinnati experience for guests & visitors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new hotel recently opened in Cincinnati that boasts being more than a place to stay.
“Our motto behind Graduate Hotels is we want this to be an experience,” explains Graduate Cincinnati Hotel General Manager Wade Riedman, “Not just somewhere to lay your head. It’s almost like, I don’t want to say it’s a museum, but you could walk through here and spend almost all day just looking at the references about Cincinnati. So, it’s an experience, not just a hotel stay.”
Riedman says the newly opened hotel near the University of Cincinnati is unique, fun, and exciting. It’s located at 151 Goodman Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.
Graduate Hotels are based in college towns across the country and feature one of a kind decor centered around the university and the city.
“We have our big Fiona right here for the bar and restaurant which we named after our famous hippo in Cincinnati,” says Riedman. “We have a mural behind the front desk which is a reference to Kenner Toys. Kenner had a toy factory here. So, things like Beetle Juice, and Care Bears, and Batman and Robin are all painted on the mural behind the front desk. On the carpet in the lobby you will find a flying pig, you will find a steamboat steering wheel and a cardinal for the state bird of Ohio.”
Opening in the middle of a pandemic was not ideal says Riedman. But he says the pandemic brought in local guests looking for a fun staycation.
“We have a very diverse business base,” says Riedman. “So, obviously we get a lot of business from UC along with families and visitors coming in. We also have a great base business with the hospitals.”
Riedman is looking forward to a time when the hotel is packed with people in town attending live events like ball games, concerts, and graduation.
Until then, you’re welcome to visit the hotel and have a cocktail at Fiona’s’ or a cup of coffee at Poindexter. There is even an old Crosley car in the lobby and the old basketball floor from the Fifth-Third Arena is in the hotel.
To book your stay, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.