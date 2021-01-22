New unit opens at Christ Hospital focusing on the critically ill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As local hospitals remain overwhelmed from COVID-19, a new special unit has opened in an effort to free up hospital beds.
A Select Specialty Hospital opened up this week here at Christ Hospital. Its main goal is to focus on those who are critically ill, which will provide some relief for other areas of the hospital.
“We are starting to feel the squeeze for sure - the first time I think I’ve ever said that. Usually, I say we’re doing okay. We are looking at about round a 90% capacity right now across the hospitals across the region. Our urban systems are now operating even a little bit above that right now. So space is one of the things we worry about, but staffing is another,” RN Tiffany Mattingly said.
The new unit, which opened on Tuesday, is located on the third floor of the west wing.
They specialize in patients needing respiratory care, bedside dialysis or physical and speech therapy. It’s designed to allow patients recovering to extend their stay.
“A lot of times current hospitals like the Christ Hospital may not be able to have the capacity to keep patients in their hospitals for 30 plus days - this is where our specialty is. Our patients on average stay with us for about 25 to 30 days and so providing that extended stay we are able to help reduce the capacity at the ICU’s,” Mattingly said.
The CEO says this will be a big help in the fight against COVID-19.
“Being inside of their space we hope to help them help the community further. Helping them reduce their capacity in the ICU by taking these COVID recovering patients,” they said.
