NKY group left wondering why they haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines yet

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered, one group is left wondering where they fall in line when comes to being vaccinated.
A group representing individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD) in Northern Kentucky says they are upset that its residents have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
More than two dozen IDD residents wanted their voices to be heard so, they marched in front of the NKY Health Building on Veterans Memorial Drive Friday in Florence.
People, who are developmentally challenged, were originally listed in group 1A on Kentucky’s priority vaccination list, FOX19 NOW is told. Those individuals were bumped to group 1C behind first responders, residents over the age of 70, and K-12 school personnel.
Friday’s rally was held shortly after Gov. Andy Beshear attended the vaccination of hundreds of educators in Louisville.
“This is an issue in many areas of the state, Louisville being one of them,” explains The Point Arc Executive Director Terri Angel. “So, that makes it a little bit more difficult for people to see teachers getting vaccinated before residents of long-term care.”
NKY Health released a statement about Friday’s demonstration:
“We want to assure the participants, their families, and the agencies who provide services for this population that they have not been forgotten. The state of Kentucky determines the phases for vaccine distribution and which groups are in the various phases.”
Angel says she is waiting patiently for a phone call from a local pharmacy that is working with The Point Arc.
She says she wants to hear the words, ‘the vaccines are ready.’
