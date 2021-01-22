Police say they’re not giving up on search for missing 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders vows to not give up the search until 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore is found.
“It’s important for the public to know we haven’t stopped searching. We will not stop searching,” said Saunders.
The last time family saw Nylo was more than a month ago at his Walnut Hills home.
Saunders says numerous search efforts have been conducted over the days and weeks following his missing person report.
“Over 180 miles of shoreline has been searched on both sides of the river in Ohio and Kentucky. They’ve used underwater sonar,” Saunders told FOX19.
“That’s with our friends with Boone County Water Rescue. Volunteers from the search organization that has come out and searched with dogs and horses. They’ve used drones. We’ve used our Hamilton County helicopter and searched all along the Ohio River,” he continued.
Saunders says police followed up on every single lead in town and continue to do so as more come in.
He says they have even gone as far as Dayton to investigate.
“Because there was some information that came about possible connection with an individual in Dayton. That has all proved to not take us anywhere as far as locating Nylo,” Saunder says.
The toddler hasn’t been seen since Dec. 4.
A week after, police say, his mother Nyteisha Lattimore’s body was found near the Purple People Bridge.
Nyteisha’s boyfriend, DeSean Brown, has been indicted on two counts of murder.
Police say after interrogating Brown, they suspect foul play in Nylo’s disappearance.
Brown continues to be unhelpful during the investigation, police say.
“I believe our investigators feel that he has critical information that would be helpful in what transpired with Nylo. But he has not been forthcoming and cooperative with the investigation whatsoever,” says Saunders.
Saunders says he understands many in the community are invested in the mystery of Nylo’s whereabouts.
However, because it is an ongoing investigation, he says, they cannot disseminate everything they are doing unless it’s with direct family.
As investigators continue to keep their promise in locating Nylo, Saunders asks people to pray for the family and not to spread false information about the investigation.
Police ask that if you have any information on the disappearance of Nylo, you contact them.
They say you can also call anonymously.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
