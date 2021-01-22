Recall: Bob Evans Italian sausage may contain blue rubber

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bob Evans Farms is recalling about 4,200 pounds of Italian sausage that may contain thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.
The Xenia-based company produced the rolls of raw sausage Dec. 17 and shipped them to stores in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
You’ll want to check your freezer for one-pound rolls of Bob Evans Italian Sausage with lot code 0352 and a use or freeze date of Jan. 31, 2021, on the label.
The products subject to recall also have “EST. 6785” printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY” date.
The problem was discovered when Bob Evans received consumer complaints and notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Federal officials say they are concerned some of the sausage rolls may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both.
People who have purchased the sausage rolls are urged not to consume them.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
