SB I-71 closed at Pfeiffer Road due to crash
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 22, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 71 is shut down between Pfeiffer Road and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway due to a crash, Hamilton County dispatchers say.

It was reported just before midnight. One person was ejected and taken to a hospital, dispatchers said.

Montgomery police have not said when the highway will reopen or provided further updates.

Detour onto eastbound I-275 to reach southbound I-75. Or, take Pfeiffer Road east to northbound Kenwood Road to return to southbound I-71.

