Woman charged in ‘suspicious’ death of Wyoming man, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday nine months after a man was found dead in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies found Kerwin Heard, 41, of Wyoming, dead near the intersection of Van Buren and Douglas Streets around 1 a.m. on April 10, 2020.
Heard had suffered a fatal injury, the sheriff’s office said at the time.
On Friday, deputies arrested Shana Nicole Jackson, 35, on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Deputies determined Heard had been intentionally struck by Jackson as he walked on the sidewalk along Van Buren, the sheriff’s office says.
The two knew each other and had been involved in an argument beforehand, according to HCSO.
Jackson struck Heard, then drove several hundred feet with him on the hood of her car before abruptly stopping and launching him onto the pavement, where he struck his head and died, the sheriff’s office says.
Jackson was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit or the Criminal Investigations Section of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office at (513) 825-1500 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
